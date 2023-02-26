The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won six out of the seven local government areas of Katsina State already collated.

The results of Saturday’s election have so far been announced in the seven local government areas.

There are 34 local government areas in the state.

The collation of results is being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission collation centre in Katsina.

Mr Tinubu has polled a total of 82,332 votes across the six local government areas which he has won so far.

His closes rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has polled 69,175, with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) coming behind him with a total of 8,629 votes.

Atiku of PDP emerged winner of the Batsari local government area with 8,889 against Mr Tinubu’s 7,017. NNPP got 1,096 in the area.

Mr Tinubu, however, won Matazu LGA with 12,008 ahead of Atiku who got 9,644 and Mr Kwankwaso who polled 415.

In Kaita LGA, APC got 14,595, PDP 11,793 and NNPP 799.

In Musawa LGA, APC got 14,360, PDP 10,603 and NNPP 2,033.

In Ingawa, APC topped with 12,315, PDP 12,152 and NNPP 3,388.

In Charanci, APC got 12,779, Atiku 8,020 and NNPP 609.

In Dutsi, APC polled 9,258 votes, PDP 8,074 and NNPP 289.

Results collation is ongoing.

