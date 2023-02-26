The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.
According to the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, the former vice president polled 7,276 votes to defeat Mr Obi, who scored 6,001 votes.
The result which was collated from the 10 wards in the area further showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 4,134 votes while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came fourth with 2,439 votes.
The area has been a PDP stronghold since 1999. Anietie Okon, a former senator and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, and his brother, Akan Okon, a governorship aspirant of the party in the 2023 election hail from the area.
