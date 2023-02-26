The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has defeated his closest rivals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, in 12 out of 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.

Mr Tinubu so far has a total of 134,503 votes from the 12 LGAs of the state. His closest rival, Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 61,414 votes while Mr Obi of the Labour Party got 5,454 votes.

Mr Tinubu won in all of the 12 local governments so far announced, as of 7 a.m., at the State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

Ekiti is currently governed by the APC through Governor Biodun Oyebanji. Mr Oyebanji’s predecessor, Kayode Fayemi, is also of the APC and a key supporter of Mr Tinubu.

One popular PDP politician in Ekiti, ex-Governor Ayo Fayose, is also believed to have worked for Mr Tinubu, having joined camps with PDP governors opposed to Atiku.

Before the election, Mr Oyebanji had said the state was indebted to Mr Tinubu and would pay back with massive votes during the election.

See the local government results for the presidential election in Ekiti below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

