The electoral commission, INEC, has postponed elections in 141 polling units in Imo State.

This was disclosed by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, today in Abuja.

The postponement affects the presidential and national assembly elections in the area and the elections will now hold tomorrow.

Mr Yakubu also spoke on other observations from today’s election.

Details later…

