Thugs attacked two different polling units in two states in Nigeria, stealing at least eight BVAS machines, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said, hours after voting commenced in many parts of the country.

Mr Yakubu, who briefed journalists in Abuja, said voting continued in the two polling areas as backup BVAS machines were provided.

He also said voting was delayed in a part of Niger State due to an attack by bandits in the area,

Mr Yakubu also acknowledged that there was a late arrival of electoral officials and materials in many polling units across Nigeria.

He said the commission would resolve the problem by ensuring that anyone that was in the queue by 2:30 am would be allowed to vote, no matter how long it takes.

Details later…

