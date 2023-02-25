The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived his Shettimari polling unit 001 in Lawan Bukar ward of Maiduguri metropolis but could not vote due to the absence of election officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Shettima arrived at the polling unit around 10 a.m. and met many other voters waiting for the arrival of election materials and officials.

Mr Shettima, who was accompanied by the Governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, waited for about 10 minutes before leaving.

Meanwhile, voting has begun in many polling units in the metropolis.

NAN reports that INEC said that 87,209,007 voters out of the 93,469,008 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be expected to vote.

The four leading presidential candidates are Bola Tinubu of the APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

