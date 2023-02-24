The Enugu East Senatorial District Election has been rescheduled to hold on 11th March alongside the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections, the electoral commission, INEC, has said.
The election, like other senatorial elections, was scheduled to hold tomorrow, 25 February.
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, announced the postponement at a briefing in Abuja on Friday.
The postponement is due to the killing of the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu, on Wednesday, he said.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Chukwu was killed on Wednesday evening alongside five supporters who were inside his vehicle.
READ ALSO: 2023: Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate’s name removed from
Mr Yakubu said campaign in the senatorial district can continue until 24 hours before the elections which is now to hold 11th March.
“I expect the party to conduct primaries as early as next week,” he said.
“The campaign that ended last night was for presidential and national assembly elections and not for the states and houses of assbly elections.”
Details later…
Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999