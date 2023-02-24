The Enugu East Senatorial District Election has been rescheduled to hold on 11th March alongside the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections, the electoral commission, INEC, has said.

The election, like other senatorial elections, was scheduled to hold tomorrow, 25 February.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, announced the postponement at a briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The postponement is due to the killing of the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Oyibo Chukwu, on Wednesday, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Chukwu was killed on Wednesday evening alongside five supporters who were inside his vehicle.

Mr Yakubu said campaign in the senatorial district can continue until 24 hours before the elections which is now to hold 11th March.

“I expect the party to conduct primaries as early as next week,” he said.

“The campaign that ended last night was for presidential and national assembly elections and not for the states and houses of assbly elections.”

