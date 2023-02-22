Nigeria’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in 2022 fell to 3.10 per cent from the 3.40 per cent reported in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The NBS said the performance of agriculture and industry reduced in 2022 relative to 2021, while the performance of the services sector improved in 2022.

The NBS said Nigeria’s GDP performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69 per cent and contributed 56.3 per cent to the aggregate GDP.

However, the agriculture sector grew by 2.05 per cent in the fourth quarter as its performance was significantly hampered by severe incidences of flood experienced across the country, accounting for lesser growth relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 which stood at 3.58 per cent.

The NBS said the industry sector was equally challenged, recording -0.94 per cent growth and contributing less to the aggregate GDP relative to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Overall, the annual GDP growth rate in 2022 stood at 3.10 per cent, from the 3.40 per cent reported in 2021.

“Thus, the performance of agriculture and Industry reduced in 2022 relative to 2021, while the performance of the Services sector improved in 2022,” it said.

According to the report, in the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N56.7 trillion in nominal terms.

This performance is higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 which recorded aggregate GDP of N49.2 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 15.18 per cent.

Oil sector

The bureau noted that the nation in the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.34 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.50mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.16m bpd and higher than the third quarter of 2022 production volume of 1.20m bpd.

It said the real growth of the oil sector was –13.38 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4 2022 indicating a decrease of 5.33 per cent points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

It explained that growth increased by 9.29 per cent points when compared to Q3 2022 which was –22.67 per cent.

“On a Quarter-on-Quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of -14.93 per cent in Q4 2022.

“However, the annual growth rate of oil stood at -19.22 per cent compared to the -8.30 per cent recorded in 2021.

“The Oil sector contributed 4.34 per cent to the total real GDP in Q4 2022, down from the figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 and the preceding quarter, where it contributed 5.19 per cent and 5.66 per cent respectively. The total annual contribution of oil to aggregate GDP in 2022 was 5.67 per cent,” the report said.

Non-oil sector

The non-oil sector grew by 4.44 per cent in real terms during the quarter, the NBS said, noting that this rate was lower by 0.29 per cent points compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2021.

This sector was driven in the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly by information and communication (telecommunication), trade, agriculture (crop production), financial and insurance (financial institutions), manufacturing (food, beverage & tobacco), real estate and construction, accounting for positive GDP growth.

“In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 95.66 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, higher than the share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 which was 94.81 per cent and higher than the third quarter of 2022 recorded as 94.34 per cent.

“Moreover, on aggregate 94.33 per cent was contributed in 2022, higher than the 92.76 per cent reported in 2021,” it said.

