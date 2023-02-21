An elderly woman was burnt alive when gunmen attacked Amagu Ihube, a community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

The gunmen set various houses ablaze during the attack, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

The residence of a retired director of the State Security Service, Emeka Ngwu, was among the houses razed by the gunmen during the attack.

Residential houses belonging to two other prominent residents in the community were also raised by the gunmen.

The elderly woman, who was in Mr Ngwu’s house during the attack, was caught up by the fire and burnt to death, Punch reported.

The residence of Emeka Okoronkwo, the commissioner for youths and sports in the state, was also razed.

The attackers also razed the residence of Nnamdi Obiaraeri, a former dean of the Faculty of Law of the Imo State University, Owerri.

Mr Obiaraeri served as the commissioner for information, youth and sports under the administration of the former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim.

He also served as the commissioner for land and urban planning during the administration of Rochas Okorocha, who governed the state between 2011 and 2019.

Mr Okoronkwo, the commissioner for youth and sports in the state, has confirmed the razing of his house to the newspaper.

The spokesperson of the police in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES but promised to give details later.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police had begun an investigation to track down the fleeing suspects.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred about 10 days after gunmen shot the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogbaku Ward, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of the state.

On 2 February, gunmen killed a Nigerian judge in the state during a court session.

Gunmen, on 20 January, beheaded the sole administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

In late January, a police officer was killed by gunmen who attacked Oguta Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in mid-January, attacked the Agwa Vigilante Group in Agwa Community in the same Oguta Council Area of the state. Three suspected members of the IPOB were killed by police operatives who foiled the attack.

The Nigerian government has accused the IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

