The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his pledge to ensure Nigerians have quality education and a buoyant economy if elected the next president of the country.

Atiku, who made the commitment in his last campaign in his home state, Adamawa Saturday, also vowed to ensure good governance and a peaceful country.

The former vice president commended Nigerians for what he called the warm reception he received from people in all the places he had visited during the campaign rallies.

Atiku said the success of his campaigns is an indication that PDP has been accepted by Nigerians

He charged Adamawa voters not to disappoint Nigerians who have accepted his candidacy.

“Today is the final day of our campaign. I want to thank all Nigerians for showing solidarity. I want to assure all Nigerians that we will not disappoint you. We will make sure we have a peaceful country, a buoyant economy, and good education and devolve power to the states. I want to reiterate those 5 key points. In Adamawa, it is a golden opportunity for you to elect me.

“Make sure you vote for me. Don’t be misled by any propaganda. I want to appeal to you to vote for all PDP candidates from the state assembly. The combination of myself and (governor) Fintiri will be awesome. Please, return PDP in the state and vote for PDP in the Presidency. Please, don’t disappoint the rest of Nigerians, go all to your local govt, units, and households. Let’s record the highest votes in this state,” he said.

The vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, said Atiku is the right man to bring hope to the people.

He said the PDP would ensure that university strikes are tackled.

He said, “I have not seen a rally like this before. We thank you for coming out to support your son, Waziri Adamawa.

“Thank you for giving us a leader for giving to Nigeria, a wonderful man who understands Nigeria.

“Our students are worried about education, businessmen are worried their businesses will collapse, and farmers are also worried about insecurity. But don’t worry help is coming, in Atiku. Mobilise en mass and vote for Atiku on 25 February.

“Atiku is the only one that can secure the future of Nigeria. He has been tested and is capable of delivering. Other candidates want to use Nigeria to learn,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

