Amidst the internal wrangling within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Adamu has called for an emergency meeting with governors of the party.
The spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, issued the notice on Friday.
According to the notice, Mr Adamu will hold an emergency meeting with the governors on Sunday by 2 p.m. at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.
The meeting of the leadeship of the party and the governors is coming less than a week to the presidential and National Assembly election.
The poor implementation of the naira redesigning has pitched some governors against President Muhammadu Buhari.
Some of the governors have openly challenged the directive of the president that N200 should continue to be legal tender until 10 April, but N1,000 and N500 cease to be legal tender.
Mr Buhari’s directive has been described by legal experts as a direct disregard for the ruling of the Supreme Court.
Some of the governors like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and others have insisted that the president must obey the interim order of the Supreme Court.
Mr El-Rufai had in a live broadcast on Thursday night, confronted the earlier directive by Mr Buhari.
During the broadcast, the Kaduna governor described the naira redesign policy as a weapon by members of the ruling party and close allies of the president to stop the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, from winning the 25 February election.
Meanwhile, in some states, violent protests have erupted as angry mobs attacked banks and other financial institutions over the scarcity of naira notes.
