The Nigerian government in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) is holding a one-day national dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) policy.

The event, holding at the banquet hall of the State house in Abuja on Monday, is supported by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), under the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The high-level dialogue, according to the organisers, is to sensitise national and subnational stakeholders on the importance of the WEE M&E policy to secure buy-in for subnational-level domestication and implementation at all levels.

The organisers said the national policy on M & E will also be launched at the event. The event will bring together government officials, economic analysts, women advocates among others.

WEE, an intervention sponsored by the Gates Foundation, which believes that women’s economic empowerment is beneficial not only to individual women but also to their children, households, and communities.

The programme aims to help women and girls move from limited power, voice, and chores at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to compete equitably and benefit from economic gains.

To ensure implementation, the Nigerian government in September 2021 inaugurated a technical working group for the pilot monitoring and evaluation framework for the WEE interventions.

The group was inaugurated following a national symposium organised by NIPSS in collaboration with the dRPC on the application framework as it relates to WEE.

Today’s high-level dialogue will shed more light on the progress made in implementing WEE programmes and interventions.

Stay on this page as PREMIUM TIMES provides live updates of the event scheduled to commence by 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m.: Participants are still trooping into the hall and registration is ongoing. The director-general of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Usman, are among the guests expected at today’s event.

10:00 a.m: Its a beautiful Monday morning and we are live at the banquet hall of the State House in Abuja to provide update on the one-day dialogue on National Monitoring and Evaluation policy on WEE.

Although, the high level dialogue was scheduled to commence by 10:00 a.m, it will be starting late as some participants are yet to arrive.

Please stay with us.

11:15 a.m: All is set for the commencement of the event. The lead facilitator of the event, Umar Kawu, takes the podium and welcomes the participants to the event.

11:16 a.m: The event commences with the National Anthem and the second stanza as the opening prayer.

11:17 a.m: Mr Kawu introduces the special guests present at the dialogue.

11:20 a.m.: Mr Kawu calls on the Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning, Nebeolisa Anako, to deliver the welcome address.

11:21 a.m: Mr Anako takes the podium to deliver his speech. He said the objective of the dialogue is to sensitise relevant stakeholders and guide them on national policies regarding WEE. He noted that this will further strengthen government capacity.

11:23 a.m: He said nations with strong M&E delivery systems perform better than those without. He urges participants to use their expertise to develop recommendations that will help in the operationalisation of the policy.

11:25 a.m: He said the ministry of finance will ensure the smooth delivery of the WEE policy. Mr Anako ends his remarks and leaves the podium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

