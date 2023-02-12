On Saturday night, the highly anticipated Soundcity MVP Awards held its 2023 edition of the continental music showcase.

The Tingo-powered award ceremony was held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, Nigeria.

South African actress Pearl Thusi anchored the event which featured performances from African artistes, including Gyakie, Arya Starr, Bad Boy Timz, Seyi Vibez, Ruger and Black Sherif.

Highlights from the show included a tribute to departed artistes and their loved ones, including Sound Sultan, Ifeanyi Adeleke (Davido’s Son), Rico Swavey, Obama DMW and others.

Also, a guest appearance by Shanty Town lead cast Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke, who mimicked their characters Scar, Inem and Jackie, got the audience laughing non-stop.

Out of the 15 musical categories, Nigerian singers, including, Asake, Fireboy DML, Ruger and others, won awards in 12 different categories

Ruger clinched the Best new artiste award as Oxlade also won the Listeners choice category with ‘Ku Lo Sa’.

Kizz Daniel’s Buga won the ‘Song of the Year’ award.

Asake became the new male MVP, while Tems clinched the new Female MVP adding to her list of wins in a year.

Burna Boy won the African artiste of the year, further strengthening his African Gaint title, while Rema secured the Digital artiste of the year.

In the Best Collaboration category, Pheelz and Buju won with their song ‘Finesse’, and Ajebo Hustlers also grabbed the win as the Best Duo.

Music Producer Magixsticks and Video Director TG Omori also won awards respectively for their ingenious creativity- Magicsticks won the Best Producer award for ‘Organise’ while TG Omori won the Video of the year award with ‘Fireboy and Asake – Bandana’ music video.

Fireboy also won the Best pop category for his ‘Peru’ remix featuring Ed Sheeran.

Here is a full list of winners.

Best New artiste

Victony (NG)

Ayra Starr (NG)

Young Jonn (NG)

Seyi Vybez (NG)

Fave (NG)

Ruger (NG) – WINNER

Black Sherif (GH)

Costa Titch (SA)

Phina (TZ)

Wakadinali (KE)

African Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

KiDi (GH)

Msaki (SA)

Asake (NG)

Rema (NG)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Temz (NG)

Zuchu (TZ)

Best Collaboration

Pheelz & Bnxn Fka Buju – Finesse (NG)- WINNER

Fireboy & Ed Sheeran – Peru (Remix) (NG)

Black Sherif & Burnaboy – Second Sermon (GH)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)

Asake – Sungba (Remix) ft. Burna Boy (NG)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo ft. Mellow & Sleazy (SA)

Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father (NG)

Mavin All Stars – Overdose (NG)

Best Hip Hop

Black Sherif – Kwaku The Traveller (GH)- WINNER

Blaqbonez – Back In Uni (NG)

Mi – The Guy (NG)

Kaligraph Jones X Dax – Hiroshima

Nasty C & Aka – Lemons To Lemonades (SA)

Psycho YP – Bando Diaries ft. Odumodu Blvck (NG)

Ladipoe – Running ft. Fireboy (NG)

Wakadinali – Geri Inengi ft. Sir Bwoy (KE)

Chyn – Hosanna ft. Fxtune (NG)

Vector – Clowns ft. Ladi Poe (NG)

Listener’s Choice

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa (NG) – WINNER

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)

Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy – Nkao Tempela (SA)

Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo ft. Mellow & Sleazy (SA)

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Mavin All Stars – Overdose (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise (GH)

Black Sherif – Kwaku The Traveler (GH)

Patoranking – Kolo Kolo ft. Diamond Platnumz (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

Asake – Pbuy (NG)

Timaya – Cold Outside ft. Bnxn Fka Buju (NG)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA) -WINNER

KiDi – Touch It (GH)

Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. Mayorkun, Darkoo & King Promise (GH)

Black Sherif – Kwaku The Traveler (GH)

Ayra Starr – Rush (NG)

Digital Artist of the Year

CKay (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Rema (NG)- WINNER

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Omah Lay (NG)

Da Banton (NG)

Zuchu (TZ)

Tems (NG)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Obi (NG)

DJ Tunez (NG)

DJ Big N (NG)

Uncle Waffles (SA)

DJ Maphorisa (SA)- WINNER

DJ Dips (NG)

Black Coffee (SA)

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Kerty (NG)

DJ Tariqo (MZ)

Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Asake (NG) – WINNER

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (Tn)

Focalistic (SA)

KiDi (GH)

Omah Lay (NG)

Rema (NG)

King Promise (GH)

Female MVP

Tems (NG) -WINNER

Ayra Starr (NG)

Gyakie (GH)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Boohle (SA)

Niniola (NG)

Nkosazana Daughter (SA)

Tyla (SA)

Zuchu (TZ)

Msaki (SA)

African Producer of the Year

Blaisebeatz (Big Flexa)

Andre Vibez (Calm Down)

Magicsticks (Organise) -WINNER

Pheelz (Finesse)

Niphkeyz (I’m A Mess)

Tempoe (Soweto)

Rewardbeatz (Xtracool)

Chopstix (Last Last)

Pprime (Woman)

Skizzy (Kwikwi)

Best Group or Duo

Blaq Diamond (SA)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Ajebo Hustlers (NG) -WINNER

Major League DJz (SA)

Cavemen (NDopeNation & Sleezy (SA)

Dopenation (GH)

Buruklyn Boyz (KE)

Yababuluku Boyz (MZ)

NSG (UK, Ghana & Nigeria)

Best Pop

Fireboy – Peru (Remix) ft. Ed Sheeran (NG) – WINNER

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Young Jonn – Xtra Cool (NG)

KiDi – Touch It (GH)

Diamond Platnumz – Mtasubiri ft. Zuchu (TZ)

Ruger – Dior (NG)

Omah Lay – Woman (NG)

Ayra Starr – Rush (NG)

Crayon – Ijo Laba Laba (NG)

Lasmid – Friday Night (GH)

Song of the Year

Omah Lay – I’m A Mess (NG)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa (NG)

Wanitwa Mos, Master Kg & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane ft. Nkosazana Daughter (SA)

Bien X Aaron Rimbui – Mbwe Mbwe (KE)

Burna Boy – Last Last (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)- WINNER

Asake – Organise (NG)

Zakes Bantwini X Kasango – Osama (SA)

Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father (NG)

Video of the Year

Rema – Calm Down (NG)

Fireboy X Asake – Bandana (NG) -WINNER

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T (SA)

Asake – Pbuy (NG)

Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo (GH)

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga (NG)

Zakes Bantwini X Kasango – Osama (SA)

Diamond Platnumz – Mtasubiri ft. Zuchu (TZ)

Blaqbonez – Back In Uni (NG)

