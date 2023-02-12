Supporters of Senate President Ahmad Lawan disrupted an event organised to celebrate the ruling of the Supreme Court which named him the authentic senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North in the National Assembly election.

The event was disrupted after the supporters started throwing objects at the Governor of the state, Mai Buni.

The event, which was attended by hundreds of supporters of the party, doubled as the APC’s zonal campaign rally for the Yobe North district. Trouble started when the governor stood up to deliver his speech.

As soon as the governor started speaking, the angry supporters, who loudly cheered Mr Lawan who spoke before the governor, began to chant slogans of rejection; ‘bwamayi bwamayi bwamaso” – which means we don’t want you”.

The heckling supporters subsequently started throwing objects at the governor and other guests at the poduim.

The rally abruptly came to an end as the governor was whisked away by security operatives.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Lawan’s supporters attacked the governor because it was believed that he backed Mr Lawan’s opponent, Bashir Machina, who was the APC candidate until the Supreme Court’s ruling.

