The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and six others from the party.

The others expelled are Chris Ogbu from Imo state, Ajijola Oladimeji, Olayinka Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka, and Emiola Jennifer, Oluwajomiloju Fayose, all from Ekiti State.

Oluwajomiloju Fayose is the son of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

This was contained in a statement by the PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at its 566th meeting on Friday approved their expulsion for anti-party activities and other grave offences in violation of its constitution.

He also said the “decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

Suspended earlier

The party had earlier on 20 January suspended them alongside Funso Ayeni and Babatunde Ajayii, also from Ekiti State.

However, on 28 January, the party pardoned and recalled Messrs Ayeni and Ajayi.

Mr Nnamani, who is the senator representing Enugu East on PDP’s ticket, has repeatedly canvassed support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, against the flag bearer of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

Only recently, the senator said in a statement that his suspension would collapse. According to him, he was not given the opportunity to defend himself in line with the constitution of the party.

Mr Nnamani is also the candidate of the party in Enugu East in the 25 February National Assembly election.

Former Governor Fayose, whose son is running for election into the legislature, is believed to be sympathetic to the G-5 Governors who are demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, to balance the leadership structure of the party.

Read statement below

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

Those expelled from the Party are:

1. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani – (Enugu State)

2. Hon. Chris Ogbu – (Imo State)

Others are:

1. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

2. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central II)

3. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

