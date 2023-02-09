The Nigerian government has directed that universities and inter-university centres close between 22 February and 14 March ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is in response to calls by various individuals and organisations who have continued to express fears over the possible disenfranchisement of Nigerian students.

The directive, which was issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) was directed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Directive

The NUC letter, dated 3rd February, was signed by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki.

Mr Maiyaki had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that he would communicate the regulatory body’s decision to the public at the appropriate time.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential and national assembly elections for 25 February, and governorship and states’ houses of assembly elections for 11th March.

The electoral body has insisted the elections would go ahead as scheduled. This is in spite of the cash and fuel scarcity.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all universities and Inter University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14 March, 2023,” Mr Maiyaki wrote.

Previous Concerns

Nigerians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the House of Representatives had raised concerns over the possible disenfranchisement of some Nigerian students whose institutions had scheduled examinations through the period of the elections.

The House of Representatives also asked the government agencies in charge of tertiary institutions to shut them down during elections.

Students make up 40 per cent of the newly registered voters during the Continuous Voters Registrations between June 2021 and June 2022, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said in October 2022.

They also make up 27.8 per cent (26,027,481) of the total 90 million registered voters, the electoral commission said.

A coalition of CSOs had called on INEC to liaise with the NUC in ensuring that institutions are shut down temporarily to allow students to take part in the elections.

READ ALSO:

“We also note the concern of the students who registered at home while tertiary institutions were shut down for over 8 months,” the statement reads. “Work with the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure that there are no classes or exams the week before elections so students can go home to vote,” the group said in a statement.

The coalition includes the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), ConnectHub, Dataphyte, Enough is Enough Nigeria, #FixPolitics, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Reclaim Naija, The Electoral College Nigeria, Women Advocates and Research Development Centre (WARDC) and Yiaga Africa.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu is scheduled to meet the vice-chancellors of federal universities later today. It is unclear if the meeting is related to the university closure.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

