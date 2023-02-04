Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the wives and five children of the district head of Mutum Biu, Sani Muhammed.

Mutum Biu is in the headquarters of Gasol Local Government area of Taraba State.

A senior Gasol Emirate official, Ibrahim Ya’u, told reporters of the incident in Jalingo, the capital of the state on Saturday.

The police in the state also confirmed the killings to Premium Times on Saturday evening.

“It has been confirmed by reliable sources that 7 out of the 8 family members of the Emir of M/biyu have been killed by their assailants. One escaped from the forest,” said Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the police in the state.

Mr Ya’u said one person among those kidnapped alongside the family of the district head managed to escape.

Premium Times reported how the family of the district head was kidnapped in Jalingo after the gunmen attacked the residence of the monarch, a retired judge and a second-class chief.

Mr Ya’u said the corpses of the traditional ruler’s family members were deposited at the palace of the district head at Mutumbiyu for Islamic burial on Saturday.

Residents of the town told Premium Times that the assailants were after the monarch for cooperating with security agencies in the area as well as the state government sponsored vigilante group known as the Taraba Marshall who are tackling the outlaws in the area.

The traditional ruler is also known for asking residents of the area not to pay ransom to outlaws who kidnapped their loved ones.

