Usani Usani, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Cross River State, narrowly escaped being killed by suspected kidnappers along the Calabar-Ikom highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two unidentified persons were, however, not lucky as they were killed by the gunmen who shot at their vehicles in a bid to abduct them.

Mr Usani was said to be on his way to his home town in Nko, Yakurr Local Government Area, alongside the deputy governorship candidate and others when they were attacked.

He was minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the news, said it occurred between the axis of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas of the state at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

He said it started when a white Ford with Registration number AAA 41 AQ was ambushed by the suspected kidnappers, killing the two yet-to-be identified victims.

The commissioner further said that three other persons were abducted in the process by the gunmen.

“The vehicle in which they killed two persons had seven occupants including two police officers, ASP Ibor Bassey and Insp. Ebro Ebri who escaped and called for reinforcement.

“A tactical unit was immediately dispatched to the area and three persons have so far been rescued,” he stated.

Mr Balarabe said that the rescued persons were members of the PRP who were traveling with the former minister.

He solicited support by way of useful information to the police from the communities along the Calabar-Ikom highway.

“We are appealing to all community leaders and traditional rulers to help security agencies by providing us with useful information through our dedicated lines.

“These criminals are not spirits, they are human beings who live amongst them, without useful and timely information, it will be very difficult to nip this nefarious activities in the bud,” he said.

Speaking on the attack, media aide to the former minister, David Agabi, said that they escaped by the whiskers.

According to him, “We were in a convoy, the gunmen started shooting at us around Betem in Biase, my principal’s driver sustained gunshot injuries while the vehicle was riddled with bullets.

“Other members of our party in the convoy also suffered various degrees of injuries.

“Four persons were abducted but as I speak to you, only three have regained freedom, one person is still missing, my principal is in good condition.”

