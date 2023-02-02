One person has been confirmed dead and at least 20 persons have been rescued in a two-storey building that collapsed in Nigeria’s capital Thursday afternoon.

Many people are still trapped in the structure that collapsed at 7th Avenue, Gwarinpa, said an official of the emergency management agency.

An official of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), who asked not to be named, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that 21 people have been rescued in a combined effort by multiple agencies.

“The persons we rescued have been taken to Gwarinpa General Hospital. We are working to rescue more victims,” he said.

The agency is expected to release a statement soon on the building collapse.

Details of how the incident happened are still not clear as of the time of this report.

But witnesses told this newspaper that the building was under construction when the accident happened and that many of the victims are construction workers at the site.

More details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

