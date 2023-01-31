(Editor’s Note: Our initial interpretation contained in the previously published version of this report has been found to be inaccurate. Contrary to our initial report, a further review of Transparency International’s index shows that while Nigeria’s points remain the same, its position among the 180 countries assessed has improved. The error is regretted).

Nigeria has moved up four places in the latest 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) although the West African country did not improve on its previous year’s points, according to a new index released by Transparency International (TI).

TI’s partner in Nigeria, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), released the report in Abuja early Tuesday.

Despite maintaining its previous score of 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 assessment, Nigeria’s position went up to 150th in the new index compared to its 154th position out of 180 countries assessed in the 202 rankings.

“There has been no change in country scoring between 2021 and 2022. In the country comparison for the 2022 CPI, Nigeria ranks 150 out of 180 countries compared to 154 on the 2021 CPI results,” CISLAC’s executive director, Auwal Musa, said in a statement announcing the new ranking on Tuesday.

Mr Musa said while the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria.

“The index is impartial, objective and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption,” he said.

The CPI is TI’s tool for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world. The maximum points a country can score is 100 points, and the least is zero. Zero signifies the worst score and 100 the best.

The latest ranking may be an indicator that the country’s fight against corruption has stalled and produced little results.

Setback

Many consider the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s pardon it granted to two jailed former governors – Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State – in 2022 as a major setback to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

As of the time the two former governors were pardoned in April 2022 their convictions and sentencing had been affirmed by the Supreme Court and they had yet to serve half the length of their jail time.

The prosecution of the former governors which started during the previous administration lasted over 10 years with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) having to expend scarce public funds to see the case to the end.

In previous years, Nigeria has experienced a consecutive drop in the CPI ranking. It scored 26 in 2019, 25 in the 2020 assessment, and 24 in the last 2021 record.

The Nigerian authorities, on the other hand, have always criticised any unfavourable TI reports that point to worsening corruption in the country.

It claimed last year, in reaction to the 2021 assessment, that the global anti-corruption body lacked the basis upon which it could rank Nigeria.

TI chair speaks

According to Transparency International chair, Delia Rubio, global corruption levels have been stagnant for 11 years in a row.

“Corruption has made our world a more dangerous place. As governments have collectively failed to make progress against it, they fuel the current rise in violence and conflict – and endanger people everywhere. The only way out is for states to do the hard work, rooting out corruption at all levels to ensure governments work for all people, not just an elite few.”

