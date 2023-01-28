The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has again extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by an additional one week.

The PVC collection earlier scheduled to end on 29th January is now to continue until 5th February, said a statement by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had on Friday said his meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) will deliberate on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in its 774 Local Government Offices nationwide.

“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week,” Mr Okoye said.

“Collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.”

Double Registration

The Commission, however, said it did not print the PVCs of voters who engaged in double registration.

“The Commission will continue to act on all reported cases of sharp practices during the ongoing PVC collection and will ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged and all those that carried out valid registration have an opportunity of collecting their PVCs,” he added.

“The Commission once again salutes the patience and doggedness of citizens.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

