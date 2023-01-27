The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rejected the ruling of the election tribunal that voided his election and declared his opponent the winner.

He has also indicated his decision to appeal the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Osun State Governorship Election tribunal ruled Friday that Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the rightful winner of the election.

The tribunal also ordered the electoral commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and issue the same to Mr Oyetola.

In his reaction, Mr Adeleke called the judgement “a miscarriage of justice.”

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Mr Adeleke faulted the tribunal’s resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Mr Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters.”

Despite the ruling of the tribunal, Mr Adeleke will remain in office until the higher courts rule on the matter.

READ ALSO:

Read Mr Rasheed’s full statement below.

Tribunal Judgement: Governor Adeleke Rejects Tribunal Verdict, Heads to Appeal Court

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has described the judgement of the governorship tribunal as ” a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the verdict of the Tribunal from his country home, Ede, Governor Adeleke faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Mr Oyetola, calling it ” an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Governor Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate”, Governor Adeleke declared.

Signed:

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Executive Governor

