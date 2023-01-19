Terrorists have abducted four students of the Zamfara State College of Health Technology, Tsafe and their sisters who were returning from a colleague’s wedding on Sunday.

The students were returning to Kaura Namoda from Birnin Magaji in the Northern part of Zamfara State when the terrorists attacked the vehicles they were travelling in and abducted at least 18 people- the four students, three ladies and another man – were abducted alongside their three siblings.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that security and government officials are desperate to cover the abduction especially because students were among those abducted. However, a member of the family of one of the victims said his folks are already negotiating with the terrorists.

The Provost of the College, Yusuf Maradun, also confirmed the abduction when contacted by this reporter. He, however, said the abduction did not happen in the school and the family of the victims have not informed the school about the abduction.

“They left from their different home towns during Christmas and New year break for a wedding ceremony of one student at Birnin Magaji where they were abducted.

“Three of them came from Laura Namoda, One from Kura(Bungudu L/G, and others from other Towns. Totally, they are either seven or eight (including siblings). Up till now non of their family members reported the case to the College. Thanks,” he said.

“Yes, we heard from some of their friends that they went to Birnin Magaji for one of their friend’s wedding who is also our student. It was on their way to Kaura Namoda for onward journey to their various towns since the school is still on vacation that the terrorists abducted them,” said a lecturer at the College, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

He gave the names of the abducted students as Jamila Yahaya (Nutrition and Dietitics), Umma Sani – Umar (Nutrition and Dietitics), Hafsat Dahiru – Kura (Community Health), and Abdullahi Umar (Epidemiology and Disease control). The three siblings were: Aisha Yahaya, Nabila Dahiru and Umma Abubakar.

Terrorists demand huge ransom

“We’ve been called by the terrorists and they said they had also called some family members of the other students. They said N20 million is what they would collect from us for our daughter. I’ve also learnt that it’s the same thing they have told the other family members,” said a relative of one of the students.

He said the bride’s father has asked the family members to cease further individual discussion with the terrorists.

“He wants us to do the discussion together to avoid giving huge money. He (the father of the bride) is also involved in the discussion since they were abducted while returning from his daughter’s wedding. He feels bad and we understand the situation. We hope to fast track whatever discuss we’re doing because it’s too dangerous to leave them with the terrorist,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara state, Mohammed Shehu did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the abduction.

Terrorists, loosely called bandits, have been unleashing mayhem on residents of the North-west and a part of the North Central for over a decade. The activities of these terrorists have led to the death and displacement of millions of people. Federal, state and local highways have now become endangered.

