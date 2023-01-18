Defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal has been dumped out by World No.63 Mackenzie Mcdonald.
The 27-year-old American beat Nadal in three straight sets of 6-4 6-4 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes early Wednesday.
Nadal, ranked No.1 at Melbourne, made 31 unforced errors in the second round exit. Mcdonald’S best performances in the Grand Slams have come at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he got to the fourth round in 2021. He made his longest run at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2018 respectively.
More to follow…
