The spokesperson of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed speculations over the state of health of the governor.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, confirmed that Mr Akeredolu has some health challenge.

He, however, said the challenge is not life-threatening. He said though the governor is physically frail, he was still carrying out his official duties.

The severity of the situation came to light on Monday when an audio recording in which Mr Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, was captured attacking an aide of the governor, became public.

Mrs Akeredolu accused Olubunmi Ademosu, the special adviser on public and intergovernmental relations to the governor, of “sneaking concoctions” to him for his treatment.

Mrs Akeredolu had accused the woman of getting the unorthodox medicine from “fake pastors,” a move she described as “evil.”

She warned Mrs Ademosu to leave her husband alone, just as she accused her of scheming to be deputy governor should anything happen to her husband.

Although there were earlier denials that the governor was sick, Mr Olatunde on Tuesday finally admitted that he has a “health challenge.”

But he said the ailment had been treated and the governor was recovering.

“We have observed the growing anxiety about the State of Health of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON,” the statement read.

“The good people of the State and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the Governor, especially since yesterday.

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the Governor’s state of health.

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal has had some health challenge for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily.

“Since the Governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one.

“However, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round, the Governor though frail, is discharging his official functions.

“Mr Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration.

” He, in fact, held Executive Council meeting with the Exco members till 4pm on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023 after the Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko.

“On January 7, 2023 Governor Akeredolu led his brother Governors in the Southwest and other party bigwigs to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure for the State Presidential Campaign Rally. On January 8, 2023, he was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure for the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

“For emphasis, the Governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on the 7th of January, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated. Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new Refrigerated Van for the use of Meat Dealers in the State. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International on the same day.

While we appreciate the growing concerns about his well-being and indeed, appreciate the outpour of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.

“The Governor will continue to discharge his official duties to the good people of Ondo State in line with the REDEEMED Agenda of his administration while he finds quality time to rest for renewed vigour and strength just like any man in his situation.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state has explored the opportunity to attack the governor on the statement made by his wife against his special adviser.

Mrs Akeredolu had allegedly asked Mrs Ademosu to leave her husband alone and go with her “loot.”

The PDP said her statement confirmed that the Akeredolu administration was looting the treasury of the state.

