Many people were feared dead as a truck conveying supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), crashed in Panyam area of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Several others sustained injuries in the crash and are being treated in hospitals around the area, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said.

Peter Longsan, a spokesperson of the FRSC in Plateau, said in a statement on Saturday that the casualty figure is yet to be ascertained as many people had been taken to various hospitals by both officials of the FRSC and volunteers

“Our officers just finished taking the victims to the hospital, as to the details, we cannot ascertain as some of the victims were evacuated by other volunteers. The unit commander there said the comprehensive report which will comprise of the number of people involved, number of vehicles involved, the casualty rate, etc will be made available later, ” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the incident occurred when the party supporters were returning from a zonal PDP campaign flag-off in Pankshin Local Government Area of the State, on Saturday, and suddenly the truck they were travelling in crashed.

Sources from the community told our correspondent that the accident happened around 4 30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Caleb Mutfwang, said he was saddened by the event.

“On a sad note, a truck conveying some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), from the gubernatorial campaigns flag-off and zonal rally of the Central Zone, Plateau State, in Pankshin, had an accident on Saturday evening after the rally, around Jwak Village, just before Panyam Bridge, Mangu Local Government Area (LGA).

“The supporters who are mostly young people, sustained injuries of varying proportions, while some regrettably lost their lives.

“The governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (BCM), is deeply saddened by the unfortunate event, and is currently involved in evaluating those severely injured from different hospitals in Mangu, to Jos, where they would hopefully receive better attention and care.

“While we appreciate all first responders who are currently assisting with the evacuation effort, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by the sad event,” a statement by the candidate read.

