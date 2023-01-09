The police in Lagos said four “miscreants” have been arrested following the unrest in the Ojota area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a series of tweets on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the self-determination group had gathered to hold their scheduled “Super Mega” rally” at Ojota.

“In the early hours of today, miscreants masquerading as Yoruba Nation agitators came out in their hundreds, disrupting social and commercial activities in the Ojota area of the state,” he wrote.

“A team of police officers, comprising Alausa Division and the Raid Respond Squad (RRS) promptly stepped in to disperse the unlawful gathering and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“The miscreants attacked the police, shooting, and destroyed two vehicles in the process.”

Mr Hundeyin said two of their officers were shot by “miscreants” and have been taken to the hospital.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area. Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful businesses as measures have been put in place to prevent further breakdown of law and order; and keen monitoring of the situation continues,” Mr Hundeyin wrote.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that the Lagos State Police Command will not allow any person or group of persons, under whatever guise, disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

“RRS officers and patrol vehicles were shot at by several pump-action-rifle-wielding miscreants.”

Background

Disputing the police claim that one person was shot dead, the chairman of the Yoruba Self Determination Movement (YSDM), Banji Akintoye, claimed that they shot two of their members dead at the “peaceful” rally.

However, the police confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that a yet-identified-man lost his life at the rally.

On 3 July 2021, a sales girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, was shot dead by the police when they tried to disperse agitators during a rally held by the Yoruba Nation members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

