The Kogi State government has queried the Ohinoyi of Igbiraland, Ado Ibrahim, for allegedly disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello.

In the query to the monarch, dated January 5 and signed by Enimola Eniola, a director at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the government said the Ohinoyi erred by failing to turn up to welcome President Buhari during a state visit last December.

The query said Mr Ibrahim was aware of Mr Buhari’s visit but failed to come out to receive him

“In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the State Governor of the State,” Mr Eniola said.

He said protocol demands that when a President visits a state, top government officials, including top monarchs, are expected to come out and receive him, a convention he said the Igbiraland ruler disregarded.

“But you’ve chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor of the state, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria,” the query said.

Mr Eniola then gave the monarch 48 hours to provide written explanation regarding why he acted the way he did and why he should not be punished for his misdeeds.

During Mr Buhari’s visit, a bomb planted by suspected ISWAP members exploded, killing at least four persons.

The State Security Service later announced the arrest of one Abdulmumin Otaru and Sa’idu Sulaiman in connection with the blast.

BELOW IS THE FULL QUERY BY THE KOGI GOVERNMENT TO THE OHINOYI

“It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi state and Ebira land in particular to great disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status.

“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Okene on 29, December, 2022 to commission landmark projects by our dear Governor Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the State Governor of the State.

“It may interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a President occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the state, the Governor and top public officers, including topmost Traditional Rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the Office he occupies.

“It is on record that in time past, topmost traditional rulers, including the President, Kogi State Council if Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the State. But you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

This action of yours is an act insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander -in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the state and laying bad precedence for traditional institution of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case.

“It’s expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter, Your Royal Majesty.”

Enimola A. Eniola,

Director of Chieftaincy Affairs

FOR Honourable Commissioner,

Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

