At least 18 passengers died in a road accident that occurred in the Nabardo community in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said in a statement on Thursday.

The FRSC sector commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, said 21 passengers were involved in the accident and 18 of them were burnt following an explosion after a bus collided with an articulated trailer.

Mr Abdullahi said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus and a trailer. He said three people onboard the trailer survived the crash.

The accident happened at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the official said.

“21 people were involved in the road crash and there were 18 male adults and three children. 18 people who were all inside the Toyota Hiace bus were burnt beyond recognition as the vehicle went up in flames after having a head-on collision with the trailer,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Mr Abdullahi also said the police immediately conducted a mass burial for the victims.

He said the accident was allegedly caused by a speed violation which resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

Mr Abdullahi advised road users to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

He urged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure they have good tyres, average speed, routine vehicle maintenance and sound state of mind while driving.

