A former federal commissioner of Information, Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, for the forthcoming election.

Mr Clark is considered a leader and influential voice in South-south Nigeria.

He told reporters in his residence in Abuja on Tuesday that Mr Obi would unite the country with his move to restructure it, if he wins the presidential election, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

Mr Clark said the Niger Delta people wish to see a Nigeria where there would be true federalism, especially in the areas of power devolution and resource control, and that this aspiration has been presented by PANDEF to Mr Obi.

“That the vision statement shared by Peter Obi at the occasion, as it relates to making Nigeria more productive, using the rich resource endowment in every part of the country; curbing waste and fighting corruption; and creating jobs for our teeming youths through innovative initiatives is very commendable.

“That his restated commitment to restructuring and devolution of power, will promote harmony, peaceful coexistence amongst the states and constituent parts of the country.

“That his vision for more equity and justice as it pertains to the South-south region, which in the past 60 years has produced much of the revenue for the national economy, but has been neglected with little impact in terms of infrastructure and social development, is convincing and commendable,” he said.

“Peter Obi’s commitment to environmental justice to the clean-up of the Niger Delta polluted communities is most welcomed, given that even the ongoing Ogoni clean-up has been rather slow,” he added.

The Vanguard quoted Mr Clark as also saying that the South-east region should be allowed to produce a president in 2013.

Mr Clark’s endorsement of Mr Obi is coming about two days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the LP candidate.

READ ALSO:

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge. Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost,” Mr Obasanjo said of Mr Obi in an open letter which he wrote to Nigerians, especially the youths.

