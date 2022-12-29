An explosion occurred Thursday in Kogi State minutes before President Muhammadu Buhari was to commission a project in the North-central state.

Residents said the explosion, believed to be from a bomb, claimed the lives of at least four people in Karaworo District, Adavi Local Government Area. The police are yet to confirm the casualty figure.

Residents close to the scene of the explosion told PREMIUM TIMES that the blast occurred close to the entrance gate of the emir’s palace, about 30 minutes ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the area.

Despite the explosion, Mr Buhari successfully commissioned the Reference Hospital, Okene, which is less than a kilometre away from the palace of the emir.

The emir, Ado Ibrahim, who was among the dignitaries billed to receive the president, did not attend the commissioning event led by the host governor, Yahaya Bello.

The emir was represented at the event by the Ohi of Okengwe, Ahmed Tijjani-Muhammed.

The police spokesperson in the state, William Aya, is yet to respond to phone calls and text messages from our reporter to comment on the incident.

Details later…

