Labour Party (LP) has appointed Akin Osuntokun as the Director-General of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC.
This is contained in a statement issued by Head of Media, Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organisation, Diran Onifade, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osuntokun succeeds Doyin Okupe who recently stepped down as director-general following his conviction by a Federal High Court in Abuja over money laundering charges.
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Court jails Peter Obi’s campaign chief Doyin Okupe for money
According to the statement, until his appointment, Mr Osuntokun was the Zonal Coordinator (South) of the campaign council.
“He (Osuntokun) is a political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.
“Osuntokun, a former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Director of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in 2011,” the statement said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999