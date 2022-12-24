Nigerian troops deployed under Operation Forest Sanity have killed at least eight suspected terrorists and seized six of their motorcycles following ambush patrols in the Chikun, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the security agencies reported the matter on Friday.

“According to feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

“The troops thus made contact with bandits, and killed eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission, ” Mr Aruwan said.

He said the troops engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles.

“In a similar operation, troops killed two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axes.

“The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones.

“The troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Mr Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with gratitude, and commended the troops’ stealth, bravery and resilience in the successful operations.

Non-state actors have carried out relentless attacks on communities in the Birnin Gwari area. The gangs of criminals that operate in the area have killed and kidnapped hundreds of people in the area.

In the first six months of 2022, 645 people lost their lives in Kaduna. Most of the casualties were from the Birnin Gwari axis.

However, residents acknowledged that renewed efforts of the Nigerian security forces have in recent months eliminated dozens of the criminals and their leaders in the Birnin Gwari axis.

