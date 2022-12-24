Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says he is being harassed despite trying his best to make Nigeria better.
He, however, admitted that he believes his best has not been good enough for the country.
“I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still, my best is not good enough,” Mr Buhari said in a documentary shown Friday night at a private dinner in Abuja organised by his family and associates to celebrate his 80th birthday. The event was tagged “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman.”
Mr Buhari also said he would not miss the office of the president much when he leaves office.
“I wonder if I am going to miss much,” he said when asked about the topic.
Details later…
