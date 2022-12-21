Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday evening visited Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the latter’s home in Abuja.

Mr Osinbajo has not played any major role in Mr Tinubu’s campaign since the candidate defeated the vice president and other aspirants to clinch the APC presidential ticket for next year’s election.

There have also been rumours that both men have fallen out since the electioneering for the APC ticket began.

However, Mr Tinubu visited the vice president after he won the APC primary to seek his support.

The presidency had also said that it was President Muhammadu Buhari who asked that Mr Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government Boss Mustapha be excused from campaign activities so they can focus on governance.

The details of Wednesday’s meeting between both men have not been made public.

However, photos shared from the meeting showed that the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, was also present at the meeting.

More details later…

