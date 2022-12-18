Twenty people may have lost their lives to suspected cholera outbreak in Ekeureku community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, south-south Nigeria.

Ten villages in the community have reportedly been affected since Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary at the Cross River Ministry of Health, Iwara Iwara, confirmed the outbreak but said he could not give the figure of the death toll.

He, however, assured, that the state government had activated a health rapid response team to tackle the outbreak in the community which is close to the neighbouring Ebonyi State.

One village head, who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned in the report, said the outbreak was noticed when some villagers started feeling severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

He said the health condition was initially thought to be one of those associated with the dry season.

“We discovered that this time, the disease was spreading very fast and was killing affected persons within few minutes of passing out watery stool.

“As at Saturday, more than 20 persons have died because of suspected cholera across the 10 villages,’’ he stated.

The village head said the community had sent SOS to some people from the community working in the health sector and that from the feedback so far received, the WHO and UNICEF would soon arrive to contain the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekeureku is an agrarian community which lacks potable water and quality health facilities.

The 10 villages that make up Ekeureku community are: Agbara, Ngarabe, Ekureku-be, Akpoha, Akare-for, Anong, Emenekpon, Etegevel, Egboronyi and Emegeh.

(NAN)

