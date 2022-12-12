Goods worth millions of naira were, on Saturday, destroyed when fire razed some shops at Ọgbọ Osisi Timber Market, Bridgehead, Onitsha in Anambra State.

This is the third fire incident in markets across the state in one month.

The incident occurs about two weeks after fire razed a section of Onitsha Main Market in the state.

Another fire, in November, razed Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha, which resulted in the death of many people.

The latest incident happened at about 7 p.m.

A video clip posted on Facebook showed the market in flames.

The Chairman of Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said firefighters were deployed in the area in response to a distress call about the fire incident.

“We battled the fire, controlled and fought it to a standstill,” he said.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

“The fire destroyed some shops, but no life was lost during the inferno,” Mr Agbili said.

The fire chief asked residents of the state to remember that harmattan was currently at its peak and urged them to avoid anything that can cause a fire outbreak during the period.

The chairman of the market, Chinedu Ezekwike, told reporters on Sunday that the fire was caused by machines used in smoothening finished wood products such as doors and chairs.

Mr Ezekwike said the fire started in one of the shops before spreading to other shops due to some combustible materials in the shops.

The market chairman said traders fought the fire before the fire fighters arrived at the market.

He lamented the level of damage in the market and asked the state government to assist the victims of the disaster to revive their businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

