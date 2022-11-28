A day after he was sworn in as Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke Monday issued six Executive Orders including one sacking all the workers employed by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, after the latter lost his re-election.

Details of the six Executive Orders are contained in a statement by Mr Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

“The Orders signed this morning by His Excellency covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters,” Mr Rasheed wrote.

Mr Adeleke had in his inaugural speech on Sunday accused Mr Oyetola of taking actions that were detrimental to the interest of Osun after he lost his re-election. One of such was the recruitment of hundreds of workers into the civil service even when there was no budgetary provision for them, the new governor argued.

Read the full statement by Mr Rasheed below.

Governor Ademola Adeleke Issues Six Executive Orders Covering Chieftaincy Matters, Appointments, Others

Executive Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has issued six executive orders to take immediate effect.

The Orders signed this morning by His Excellency covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.

Each of the Executive orders are reproduced below:

1. Executive Order on State bank accounts

“I hereby order the immediate freezing of all Government accounts in all banks and other financial institutions”

2. Executive Order Number 2 on Staff Audit

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals of Osun State Government are hereby directed to carry out an immediate staff audit of the actual number of government workers in their various Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals, as at 17th July, 2022, and should file a report to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor stating the full details and position/designation of each of the staff on the forwarded list , within 7 working days from the date of this Executive order using the attached Oath of Fidelity Template”

READ ALSO:

3. Executive Order number 3 on Employment

“All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions , Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

4. Executive Order 4 on Appointments

“All appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after 17th July, 2022 be and are hereby reversed.

5. Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers

“All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.

6. Executive Order number 6 Setting up Review Committees

“In line with the executive orders Nos 2, 3, 4 and 5 already issued by me, I hereby order the set-up of the following Review Committees

1. STAFF AUDIT/APPOINTMENTS/PROMOTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

2. STATE ASSETS INVENTORY AND RECOVERY COMMITTEE

3. CONTRACTS/MOUS/AGREEMENTS REVIEW COMMITTEE

4. CHIEFTAINCY MATTERS/APPOINTMENT OF TRADITIONAL RULERS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

Signed

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Executive Governor of Osun State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

