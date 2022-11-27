Gunmen have killed two security guards in different locations at Ikare-Akoko, Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the gunmen raided the government-owned Mimiko Market and NASFAT Schools in the Ikare-Akoko metropolis, killed the guards and dismembered their bodies, leaving their remains in a pool of blood.

According to a source, the gunmen attacked the two places in the middle of the night on Friday while the bodies were found on Saturday.

“The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body while the other man’s hand was cut and placed beside him too,” the source said.

The source, who said that the killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene, added that the way and manner the suspected bandits carried out the attack raised the suspicion of ritual killing.

READ ALSO:

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, said that the police had deposited the remains of the deceased in the mortuary of the state specialist hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

“We have commenced investigation into the incident, and the criminals will soon be arrested,” she said.’

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

