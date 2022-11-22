Welcome to the 2022 edition of the annual National Health Dialogue, a high-level platform organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in collaboration with PREMIUM TIMES to advance conversations around key health issues in Nigeria and Africa by extension.

The 2022 edition which is themed: “Primary Health Care Financing; Role of State and Non-state Actors” is taking place today (Tuesday) in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The event is expected to bring together policy makers and experts to discuss and share experiences on key issues in the primary healthcare subsector, such as financing, and human resources for health and insurance.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, are among other key figures expected to attend the event.

Others attending include but not limited to health practitioners and advocates, political, religious, and traditional leaders.

The media will also play key role at the event which aims to address challenges facing healthcare services in the country.

Ahead of the event, PREMIUM TIMES, the co-organiser presented five things participants should expect from the dialogue.

Stay on this page as this newspaper provides live updates of the event scheduled to commence by 9:00 a.m.

LIVE

09:55 a.m: It is beautiful morning here at the BON ELVIS hotel, Abuja. We are live at the 2022 edition of the National Health Dialogue. Although the event was scheduled to commence by 9:00 a.m., it will be starting late as registration is still on going.

10:05 a.m: All is set for the commencement of the event. The facilitator of today’s high level event is Moji Makanjuola, a renowned broadcaster who will be assisted by Tope Mustapha, a journalist with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

10:06 a.m: Ms Mustapha takes the podium and the event commences with the national anthem. She welcomes every one to today’s important event which focuses on primary health care financing in Nigeria.

10:07 a.m: The moderator invites the Executive Director of CJID, Tobi Oluwatola, to deliver his welcome address.

10:08 a.m: Mr Oluwatola said today’s event is coming at a time the country’s health system is facing a mirage of challenges.

10:09 a.m: He said Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, still accounts for high maternal mortality rates, high number of deaths from malaria, cholera and other disease that can be easily prevented.

10:10 a.m: He said the Nigerian government has continued to give insufficient attention to the health sector. He said the budget allocated to the health sector is never enough to address health needs of Nigerians.

10:12 a.m: Mr Oluwatola said until the government starts prioritising health sector, the system will continue to be in bad shape. He said there is a need to examine the value that drives us in getting quality health care.

10:14 a.m: He said the dialogue is a great opportunity to make great decisions that will change the face of health care in Nigeria. “Decisions made here today will go a long face in shaping the future of Nigeria’s health system,” he said.

10:16 a.m: Speaking on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), he said majority of Nigerians still pays out of pockets for health care. He noted that until the gaps in health insurance is addressed, the country still has a long way to go.

10:17 a.m: He explained that the gaps in primary health care prompted the CJID to organise this dialogue and lead the conversation. “We need more dialogues like this to have an ingenious solution to health care challenges in the country,” he said.

10:19 a.m: The co-facilitator, Ms Mustapha, takes the podium to invite the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Claudia Torrealba, to deliver her goodwill message.

10:21 a.m: Ms Torrealba said Universal Health Coverage (UHC) ensures that all citizens (individuals and communities) receive the health care they need without suffering financial hardship.

10:22 a.m: She said governments of every country is expected to prioritise, promote, and protect people’s health and well-being, at both population and individual levels, through strong health systems.

“Primary health care (PHC) and health services that are high quality, safe, comprehensive, integrated, accessible, available, and affordable for everyone and everywhere, provided with compassion, respect and dignity by health professionals who are well-trained, skilled, motivated, and committed, and partners and stakeholders are aligned in providing effective support to national health policies, strategies, and plans,” she said.

10:24 a.m: She said although Nigeria has prioritised primary healthcare revitalisation as the core strategy towards achieving UHC, more effort should required.

10:26 a.m: She said global evidence has shown that the choice of health financing policies determines the achievement or otherwise of the UHC aspirations of countries.

10:27 a.m: Quoting the Lancet Global Health Commission for Financing Primary Healthcare, she said improving financing arrangements can drive improvements in how PHC is delivered and equip the system to respond effectively to evolving population health needs.

“Prioritising PHC financing, therefore, would be a useful enabler in ensuring the attainment of UHC through PHC in Nigeria,” she said.

10:28 a.m: Ms Torrealba said the National Health Account estimates that 16.6 per cent of the current health expenditure is from government, 11.8 per cent from development partners while 3.6 per cent is from Insurance.

“This leaves the remaining 70.5 per cent of health care spending in Nigeria including primary healthcare to households who pay out-of-pocket with catastrophic potentials.

“In addition, it is important to note that 61.4 per cent of health spending in Nigeria is on communicable diseases,” She said.

10:30 a.m: The WHO representative said health is a fundamental human right by WHO’s standard. She appeals to the government to prioritise quality health care for all.

10:32 a.m: She congratulates the organisers of this dialogue on their thoughtfulness and prioritisationof the health of Nigerians. She said the media have a vital role to play in galvanising policy makers towards achieving the desired change in the health financing space.

10:33 a.m: Ms Torrealba ends her speech and leaves the podium.

10:35 a.m: The Co facilitator, Ms Mustapha takes the podium to welcome the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, for his remark. Mr Ehanire is represented by Ngozi Azodoa, director of Health planning, research and statistics of the Federal Ministry of Health.

10:36 a.m: Mr Ehanire said the focus on primary healthcare is timely and well-placed, considering that PHC has been identified as the path to UHC, a goal Nigeria continues to pursue.

10:37 a.m: He said UHC is key to the health and well-being of all Nigerians as it guarantees needed quality healthcare services for all persons without financial hardship.

10:39 a.m: The minister noted that Nigeria’s journey to UHC has been slow, but remarkable milestones have been achieved.

“With heightened efforts to revitalise and strengthen the PHC system, I am confident that Nigeria will inch closer to attaining UHC,” he said.

10:41 a.m: Mr Ehanire said several challenges have bedeviled the country’s health care system. He said some of these challenges include

shortage and maldistribution of healthcare workers, dilapidated infrastructure, and weak referral systems.

“However, limited financing for the PHC system stands out as a factor that has significantly limited the advancement of our healthcare system,” he said.

10:43 a.m: Mr Ehanire said National Health Account reports published over the past decade indicate that expenditure on primary healthcare has been sub-optimal, with significant spending on curative healthcare.

10:44 a.m: He said the inadequacy in funding the PHC system has negatively impacted the delivery of services such as immunisation and maternal and child health services.

10:45 a.m: Mr Ehanire noted that robust financing would require collaborative efforts of both state and non-state actors.

10:47 a.m: He said while state actors in government continue to play their roles to ensure that more public resources are available for the PHC systems, a significant proportion of the progress with financing for PHC is dependent on the role of non-state actors.

“The private sector, civil society organisations , the media, faith-based organisations, trade unions, professional organisations, academia, community groups, and private citizens alike can all contribute to financing PHC in Nigeria,” he said.

10:48 a.m: The minister said Nigeria has continued to make efforts to improve the proportion of resources allocated to the PHC system. He said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund has been a game changer and resulted in increased financing for the PHC system through the different gateways.

10:49 a.m: Mr Ehanire commends the event organisers, noting that he is optimistic that all state and non-state actors will not rest on their oars until we have a well-financed PHC system that can meet the aspirations of our national health system. The minister ends his remark.

