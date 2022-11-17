Following the expiration of her tenure as the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Moji Adeyeye has exited the office and an acting head has been appointed for the organisation.

In a leaked internal memo signed by the agency’s Director of Human Resources Management, Oboli A.U, and dated 17 November, directors of various units and departments were notified of the appointment of Monica Eimunjeze as the acting director-general..

The memo, with reference number NAFDAC/ADM/SM/075, has as its subject: “Appointment of Acting Director General NAFDAC.”

It reads in part: “The management is in receipt of a letter appointing Dr Monica Eimunjeze as the Acting Director General NAFDAC with effect from 12th November, 2022.

“I am therefore directed to bring this development to you for information and guidance.”

Mrs Adeyeye, a professor, who was appointed in 2017, ended her renewable first term of office on 2 November. It is, however, not clear why the announcement of her replacement was delayed and whether her tenure will be renewed.

About NAFDAC’s new boss

According to NAFDAC, the new acting director general’s profile indicates that she studied Pharmacy at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and graduated in 1986.

She later bagged her Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) from Mercer University, Atlanta Georgia and a Master of Science (MSc) in Biotechnology, Innovation and Regulatory Science from Purdue University.

She is said to have a varied experience in the pharmaceutical sector spanning different areas of practice, having had her industrial exposure with GlaxoSmithKline from 1989 to 1996.

She served the company in various capacities and held different positions including as medical representative, quality control manager, and as regulatory affairs manager.

Until her appointment as the acting director general, Ms Eimunjeze was NAFDAC’s Director of Registration and Regulatory Affairs.

She was said to have previously served as the Technical Assistant to the Director General of NAFDAC and as the Director, Drug Evaluation and Research.