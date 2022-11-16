US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said it is unlikely that a missile which killed two people in Poland emanated from Russia.

Speaking to the press after an emergency meeting with NATO and G7 leaders, he said, “there is preliminary information that contests that (Russia is responsible). I do not want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see.”

Reports from local Polish media said Russia’s missile barrage on Ukraine fell on Polish soil killing two people on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that it was initially suspected to be a Russian missile.

Russia on Tuesday denied responsibility for the attack.

“Polish mass media & officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate the situation with their statement on the alleged impact of “Russian” rockets at Przewodów. Russian hardware has launched NO strikes at the area,” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda called for calm among Poles adding that there is no “conclusive evidence” as to who launched the missile.

“Let us be considerate and let us not be manipulated,” he said.

However, The Associated Press quoted three US officials as saying preliminary assessment suggests the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu on Wednesday tweeted that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council to discuss yesterday’s explosion in Eastern Poland, close to the border with Ukraine.

“The Secretary General will brief the media at NATO headquarters after the meeting,” she said.