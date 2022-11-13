All is set for the second in the series of presidential town hall meetings.

Four presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties for next year’s general election will be seated shortly to engage in a debate and tell Nigerians their plans for security and the economy.

The candidates are Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The debate will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and should last about two hours.

It will feature questions from the moderator, panellists and the audience. There will also be live fact-checking on data or assumptions by the candidates, presented by the PREMIUM TIMES’ team.

PREMIUM TIMES is partnering with Arise Television to host the presidential town hall meeting and it is done in collaboration with the Centre for Democrats and Development (CDD).

Other media partners for Sunday’s town-hall meeting are the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Vanguard newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and New Telegraph newspaper.

Leadership newspaper, TheCable, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspaper, The Sun newspaper and the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition are the other partners.

This debate comes exactly one week after the first in the series – which featured Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party and Ifeanyi Okowa, who represented the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

At last week’s rendezvous, Atiku and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, were absent at the presidential town hall meeting – which generated controversy on social media. Many Nigerians accused the duo of avoiding critical public engagements.

This paper also reported how the participants fared at the event which lasted over four hours.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES as we bring you to live updates of today’s debate.

You can also watch the live debate here…

The debate is underway.

The two moderators are Laila Johnson-Salami and Rufai Oseni, both of ARISE TV, kick-off the debate by reading out the house rules.

Mr Oseni asks the first question: “If you were Nigeria’s president, how do you intend to address the issue of security.”

Omoyele Sowore of AAC is the first to respond.

He says if he was voted into power in 2019, there would be no complain about insecurity in the country.

“You cannot collect intelligence on security when you don’t have intelligent people in power.”

Before we can talk about using guns, we must address the issue of equality.

What I would have done as president, is ensure we have security agencies capable of dealing with security.

Mr Yabagi Sani of ADP is next to respond.

He says as a president, he will govern with the rule of law. That means the security agencies will work in the manner that they will gather information among themselves and work where and when they need to. He says he will deal with poverty – a key contributing factor to insecurity.

Mr Umeadi of APGA says it is about the layout, the security structure and most importantly, about the leadership. He decries the missing gap between leaders and the issues in the country as many leaders “run away” from the challenges in the country.

Mr Adebayo of the SDP says the political elite are very good with scare-mongering.

“The insecurity in this country stays and starts from the Villa,” he said. “You have to ensure that we don’t have political activists to the security structure. That is the problem we have. Instead of focusing on the security issues at hand, they will be fighting over budget.”

What I’ll do is ensure that we run proper government to include and tackle the issues.

A panelist, Waziri Adio, asks the next question.

What are the specific things you will do to address the drivers of insecurity in Nigeria?

Mr Sowore says inequality, corruption and absence of borders drive insecurity.

He says one of the most bizarre decisions of the Buhari-led government is the closure of borders because “you cannot close what you don’t have.”

This country is in need of a political activist as a president who needs to address the issues, he says.

Mr Yabagi says Nigeria needs to have a working security architecture to avoid risk, identify threats and take action when necessary.

“Rule of law will be our mantra.”

Mr Umeadi warns against shying away from the question of insecurity itself.

On his part, Mr Adebayo says he has four points to respond to the question:

-Stop using law enforcement to solve political problems. No reason why Nnamdi Kanu should be handled the way it is being done; the government itself has to know that you can’t have enough personnel; thirdly, recognise their defence mechanism and ensure that those in government do not enjoy proceeds of insecurity.

Another panelist, Kemi, asks the next question.

“Do you think these structures need to come under one platform? If yes, what are your plans to do so? If not, why?”

Mr Sowore responds in the negative. Nigeria, he says, is ripe for restructuring.

He speaks in favour of creation of state police, campus police and community police.

He says there is a need to fix the constitution to ensure that this is included.

Mr Yabagi also responds in the negative.

He says there is a need to amend the constitution and make provision for the creation of state police.

“The way to address all these is still the issue of poverty,” he adds.

Like the rest, Mr Umeadi supports the creation of state police which would mean amending the constitution.

“Could we give military training to people going to NYSC and begin a regime that could beef up the people? We are a bit too docile. We will become a more strengthened society,” he said.

For Mr Adebayo, he will eliminate crime within the government. He says it is one of the hardest things to do in Nigeria today because of the lack of an efficient police system. He says he will ensure long-term peace for the country by talking to Nigerians and parliamentarians to see how to get policing to the locals.

Next questions for Sowore:

-Can education eliminate insecurity in Nigeria?

-Information from your platform that is not true and unverified. How do we trust you with the seat of power and how are we sure you are not an agent of the CIA?

Sowore says he is not a CIA agent.

“If I was a CIA agent, Buhari would have disappeared from the face of the earth when he detained me. You can’t do that to a CIA agent.” He says he has not been writing for Sahara Reporters for a while.

The best way to address education is budgeting, he says. “Education does not automatically wipe out crime but can uplift people.”

Questions for all the candidates:

-What plans are in place for security and economy with regards to the female gender?

-Would you maintain two jobs like Buhari as the head of petroleum ministry?

Mr Adebayo says he will ensure equality and equity and have a government where women are not denied opportunities because of their gender.

He says leaders who hold more than one position end up not doing any of the jobs. For him, he will make sure he has top people who can manage the departments.

Mr Umeadi says constitutional provisions that push for equality and 35% affirmative action are far from reality.

He says 11 states in the North have domiciled the Child’s Right Act.

He says he would not hold two offices, if elected president.

Mr Yabagi says will ensure that as many women as possible get into the National Assembly.

He doesn’t think it is necessary for a leader, a president, to hold another ministerial position. “What is needed is that they have KPIs and produce results.”

Mr Sowore says the issue of inequality started when women started accepting percentage roles.

“If you are not 35% of the population, why are you accepting the 35% in government. Time for women to rise up and take their place.”

If you really want to be a minister as a president, try being a minister of tourism and we will know you are serious, he says.

Next question on economy:

“As president, how will you build Nigeria’s primary industries to stop Nigeria’s dependence on imports?

Mr Adebayo says he will put an economist, not a cashier, in the Central Bank.

He says he will ensure that full employment is achieved. To do so, he will invest in agriculture before going into steel.

He will also invest in social services like education, health and housing. And will do infrastructure and roads to attract foreign investment.

Mr Umeadi says he will “impress the power of the states over that of anybody else.”

He says he will maximise the powers of the people and create skill acquisition centres that will create employment for people in the long run. This, he says, will lessen the burden on the government and will also provide enough for exports.

Mr Yabagi says he will look inwards first and address the issue of corruption and take advantage of the cooperative industry.

“I will maximize what I can get from what God has given to me. There are so many hanging fruits that we can feed from.”

He says the issue of debts and paying subsidies have to be addressed first.

For Sowore, Nigeria must remain dynamic.

He says he will not focus on building steel industries when there is no energy to run them.

According to him, technology is the most lucrative industry today – human capital.

He further states that investing in petrochemical companies will pollute the environment and eventually dry up.

He asks Nigerians to stop voting for “analog brains” but for people who know the future.

The panelist, Mr Adio asks the next question: What exactly will you do to tackle the issue of debt, low revenue and the likes?

Mr Yabagi says tackling the problems in the economy is the easiest thing to do.

He says there is a need for energy transition. He further states that “Information technology and human capital (intelligent youth) who are thinking and making millions are investments we will look into.”

Mr Umeadi says to address the paucity of funds and tax, the government has to be up and doing – in harvesting tax from Nigerians, particularly those who evade tax.

“We have to focus on the little things,” he says.

Mr Adebayo says debt as an absolute figure does not frighten him. He says it depends on the motive for the debt.

He further states that he will capture revenue that has not been captured and keep accurate reports. He says he will ensure that the gaps are bridged.

Mr Sowore says the problem is revenue to GDP and that is because “we don’t capture our revenue appropriately.”

He says he will abolish security votes and funds going to governors and federal agencies are stopped.

He says he will “abolish the Senate and stop investing in irrelevant things like pilgrimage.”

Panelist, Kemi, asks the next question:

What policies will you put in place to address issues like floods, drought and the likes.?

Mr Umeadi says his government will demand that the Ogoni clean-up is done. And that he will do “an overall assessment. And have everyone account for the exploitation they have done.”

Mr Yabagi says the environmental disaster is a global phenomenon – like a pandemic.

My government, at COP28, will key into policies and pledges made. “We should be able to tap into these funds and solve our problems.”

Mr Adebayo, on his part, says three components to the climate issues are climate justice that needs to be understood, the climate economy – an opportunity to create new jobs – and the issue of trade which means understanding how to actually develop the economy.

Next question: How can Nigeria meet its power needs without oil and gas?

Mr Yabagi says the world is moving towards renewable energy and what is needed is an intentional move to invest.

He says though it might take a while, it is necessary to tap into the opportunities that fossil fuels and renewable energy are presenting.

He says windmills and turbines can replace gas.

Mr Sowore says his target is to get Nigeria off the 7,000 megawatts provision.

He says he will take a percentage of oil and gas dividends to invest in solar and biomass energy.

He further states that he will break the national grid. And that Nigeria will begin to retail electricity – allowing consumers to buy power and resell.

Mr Umeadi says he will go with solar and windmills which are affordable in Nigeria.

He says some universities are using excreta to generate power – an aspect he hopes to explore.

Mr Adebayo says you don’t have to achieve it without oil and gas because Nigeria’s gas reserve is more than enough.

Like the rest, he says the need for solar and windmills is necessary.

He says his government will make it possible for people to sell power they generate freely.

Next question: What is your vision for Nigeria without oil?

Mr Sowore says oil is a product of the past because the world is moving on to creating appliances that run without oil. The same applies to gas, he says.

He says the country can produce enough waste to generate electricity.

Mr Yabagi says digital technology is the way forward. He says he will turn the country into a tourists centre – which does not necessarily require so much investment.

What should be addressed now is how to make money from oil now while it lasts. He says the plans in Dubai can be replicated in Nigeria.

Mr Umeadi says Nigeria has a different culture and would have to build on the strength of her own culture.

He says Nigeria can always go back to agriculture.

Mr Adebayo says there was rapid progress in Nigeria without oil before. He says all we need to do is use the money from oil well enough to invest in the future without oil.

Senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, asks how the candidates intend to replace the current Constitution which has not delivered on its vision?

Mr Umeadi who describes himself as a realist, says the reality is that he is a presidential candidate under APGA which is predicated upon the Constitution. He says if he becomes president, anything he would want to do about the Constitution will have to go through the proper democratic processes. All misgivings, according to him, will be looked into.

Mr Sowore says the Nigerian Constitution is illegal, null and void by way of its makers. He says it was a fraudulent illegally imposed document by the military. Nigeria, adding that “we will need a new Constitution because the country itself has foundational issues.”

For Mr Yabagi, while we aspire to be perfect, we need to rely on electing the right people into the National Assembly to do the right thing.

“For me, while we are not happy with it, we need to amend it,” he adds.

What I will do is to first obey the Constitution as it is now. We will make amendments, Mr Adebayo says.

A question from the audience: How do we unite Nigerians divided across tribal lines and all sorts of sentiment?

Mr Yabagi says the law will apply to everyone and everyone will be equal before the law.

He says if we can be governed by the rule of law, many other ills will be addressed. We will unite this country on the basis of rule of law.

Mr Sowore says he is tired of hearing governments talk about uniting Nigerians. He says without solving the issues like insecurity and the economy and issue of oil, unity is sacrosanct. He says people need to find their identity in the Constitution. “To unite Nigerians, do justice to the people of Nigerians.”

Mr Umeadi says he will try to earn the trust and confidence of Nigerians.”To do that, you need to ask things as simple as calling a spade a spade.”

Mr Adebayo said he will unite Nigerians by being fair and just and by leading by example. Leaders must have the brain, history, and fairness to manage diverse people, he says. He complains that current leaders are failing in managing diverse people because they want to create tension and steal the vision.

The PREMIUM TIMES and Nigerian Coalition of Fact-Checkers’ team headed by Hassan Adebayo presents their findings.

** Mr Sowore’s claim that oil companies owe Nigeria $6.4 is FALSE.

Updated reports show that at March 2022, the figure has reduced to about $2 billion.

** Mr Umeadi’s claim that 11 states have not domesticated the Child’s Rights Act is FALSE.

Only five states are yet to domesticate the laws.

** Mr Sowore’s claim that Lake Chad shrunk by 90% is TRUE.

** Mr Sowore says Nigeria has more women than men registered to vote. The claim is TRUE.

** Mr Yabagi’s claim that British Petroleum paid about $15billion paid for clean-up is FALSE. Reports show that only $4 billion was paid.

** Mr Sowore’s claim that citizens of countries that are doing well do not use guns is FALSE.

Messrs Sowore and Umeadi say they stand by their claims.

The moderators give their vote of thanks. They say Arise Television will announce the next in the series of town hall meetings.

The debate has come to an end.

