The United Kingdom on Monday announced a £95 million investment in climate resilient agriculture in Nigeria.

“The Glasgow Climate Pact gave the world the tools to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees and build a secure and sustainable future. Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed,” UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said.

Mr Cleverly announced the investment at the ongoing climate change summit (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“The UK will continue to play a leading role in this mission. The funding we have announced will support countries which are facing the devastating impact of climate change, to adapt effectively,” Mr Cleverly added.

At least four million Nigerians, including two million women are expected to benefit from this investment to increase productivity and adapt to the effects of climate change while reducing emissions.

Named Propcom+, it is set to help address key barriers to sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

“It will support the development of climate-resilient agricultural policies, actions, and investments that deliver nutrition, increase productivity, adapt and build resilience while reducing emissions, and protect and restore natural ecosystems,” the UK said.

Propcom+ builds on the UK Government’s investment in agriculture through the Propcom Mai-karfi programme in Nigeria.

Commenting on the investment, the UK Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones said: “Nigeria is extremely vulnerable to climate change and land degradation. Climate risks are increasing, diminishing productive capacity, and contributing to worsening food insecurity. Farmers are on the front line and highly dependent on seasonal rainfall making them increasingly vulnerable to the changing and unpredictable climate.

“Tackling climate change and biodiversity loss is a key UK international priority and we remain committed to supporting inclusive and climate resilient growth in Nigeria through the Propcom+ programme which will build on the successes and lessons from previous engagement and deliver on adaptation and resilience, and on nature for climate and people.”

The £95 million is part of the over £100 million investments by the UK to support developing economies to respond to climate-related disasters and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is also expected to make a raft of adaptation-related announcements at the conference, including that the UK will triple funding for adaptation programmes from £500 million in 2019 to £1.5 billion in 2025.

