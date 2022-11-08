The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has rejected the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor, who belongs to the same party, also said anyone who supports Atiku is an enemy of the state.

He made the comments during a dinner party at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, where he hosted four state governors belonging to the PDP.

The four governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, were in the state for the official flag-off of the PDP governorship and parliamentary campaigns scheduled for Monday.

In a viral video from the event, Mr Ortom was seen declaring that he would not support Atiku’s presidential bid because residents of the state are still being killed by Fulanis.

“To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. It is better that I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue,” he said angrily.

“I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him.”

Mr Ortom also vowed not to have a change of heart until his people are safe. He further explained how he is not afraid of death and how he has written his will and would feel fulfilled if he dies at 62.

The governor’s outburst comes weeks after he publicly withdrew his support for Atiku. He had complained that the presidential candidate disrespected and sidelined him during the campaign plans.

He is one of the G-5 – the five PDP governors who have vowed not to support Atiku’s presidential bid until the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns and a balance is restored to the party’s leadership structure.

At the event, Mr Ortom queried Benue State lawmakers who have been quiet on the killings in the state.

“From tomorrow, I’m turning my venom on the National Assembly members from the state who are romancing with Buhari to kill the Benue people,” he said.

He also described the other four governors as true friends of the Benue people.

He said Mr Wike holds a title as the Eagle of Tiv Land because he was first to react when Mr Ortom was attacked.

On his part, Mr Wike said their (G-5) aim is to save the country from its present condition of total collapse.

The party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who is also from Benue State, was absent at the inauguration of the governorship and parliamentary campaigns of the party in the state on Monday, according to Punch newspaper.

Mr Ortom’s comment is the latest in the series of outbursts from the G-5. While the governors have vowed not to support Atiku, the PDP flagbearer said he has moved on and would continue campaigns with or without their support.

