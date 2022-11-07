The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has added his voice to call for climate action, even as he demanded an accelerated effort by world leaders to develop “a roadmap on how this will be delivered.”

Mr Guterres spoke on Monday afternoon at the Climate Change implementation Summit opening the two days of COP27 in Egypt.

The two-day Climate Implementation Summit is a gathering of over 100 world leaders to implement and transform key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans, continue raising ambition and building up from previous Conference of the Parties, including the Glasgow COP 26 outcomes.

On climate finance

In his address, the Secretary-General identified that adaptation needs are now set to grow to more than $300 billion a year by 2030 and that half of all climate finance must flow to adaptation.

He called on International Financial Institutions and Multilateral Development Banks to change their business model and do their part to scale up adaptation finance and better mobilise private finance to massively invest in climate action.

He said countries and communities must be able to access it – with finance flowing to identified priorities through efforts like the Adaptation Pipeline Accelerator.

He lamented that the world must accept the harsh truth that there is no adapting to a growing number of catastrophic events causing enormous suffering around the world.

“This is why I am calling for universal early warning systems coverage within five years,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Taxing fossil fuel

The Secretary-General emphasised that those who contributed least to the climate crisis are reaping the whirlwind sown by others and that many are blindsided by impacts for which they had no warning or means of preparation.

He called on all governments to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies.

“Let’s redirect the money to people struggling with rising food and energy prices and to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis.”

Roadmap for loss, damage

On addressing loss and damage, this COP must agree on a clear, time-bound roadmap reflective of the scale and urgency of the challenge, the UN official said.

In his words, “the deadly impacts of climate change are here and now, Loss and damage can no longer be swept under the rug. It is a moral imperative.”

This roadmap must deliver effective institutional arrangements for financing, he added, even as he insisted that getting concrete results on loss and damage is a “litmus test of the commitment of governments to the success of COP27.”

Way forward

Mr Guterres identified the good news that the world already knows the financial and technological tools to get the job done, and called for all nations to come together for implementation.

“It is time for international solidarity across the board. Solidarity that respects all human rights and guarantees a safe space for environmental defenders and all actors in society to contribute to our climate response. Let’s not forget that the war on nature is in itself a massive violation of human rights,” he said.

He closed by saying climate action needs all hands on deck for faster, bolder climate results and that COP27 presents a window of opportunity, but only a narrow shaft of light remains.

“The global climate fight will be won or lost in this crucial decade – on our watch. One thing is certain: those that give up are sure to lose. So let’s fight together– and let’s win for the 8 billion members of our human family – and for generations to come” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

