Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, risks losing the largest state in Northern Nigeria in next year’s general election, a senior lawmaker of the party has warned.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), said the APC risks losing Kano due to the ongoing crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Kano is currently governed by the APC which also has the majority of the state’s lawmakers.

Mr Doguwa, during a press briefing on Thursday at the National Assembly, accused the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano State, Martala Garo, of creating a political crisis by excluding the members of the National Assembly from the political structure of the state.

He stated that the ruling party risks losing the state if President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Umar Ganduje fail to intervene.

He said the party risks losing to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by the ex-governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, whom he described as a formidable grassroots politician.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former senator, governed Kano for eight years and is the current NNPP presidential candidate.

Teacup incident

PREMIUM TIMES reported the alleged violence that happened between Messrs Doguwa and Garo, where the latter accused the former of attacking him with a tea cup at the political meeting on Monday.

Mr Garo told BBC Hausa that the majority leader violently invaded a meeting at the deputy governor’s residence and made several “baseless accusations” against the gathering including the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the party’s governorship candidate.

Mr Garo said the majority leader became violent and injured him with a teacup while he was trying to defend himself against some of the accusations.

Mr Doguwa has since denied the allegation, stating that Mr Garo slipped in the melee that ensued at the meeting.

The lawmaker said he was not invited to the meeting but stumbled upon the meeting and raised concerns over the exclusion of members of the National Assembly from Kano State.

Crisis in the party

During the briefing, Mr Doguwa said there has been a systemic exclusion of members of the National Assembly from the political structure of the party in the state. He stated that about nine lawmakers were denied return tickets. Adding that five have decamped to other parties.

He explained that Mr Garo, through his previous position as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has amassed significant political power that he is leveraging to disrespect members of the party.

Mr Doguwa alleged that if action is not taken soon, the party risks losing out at the general election.

“The leadership of our party in Kano, unfortunately, for quite some time has been subjected to crisis. There is witch-hunting and chasing away of members. The governor has handed the party to some individuals who are now working for their personal interests.

“The party is not being managed with democratic inclusiveness. APC is in trouble. APC is in crisis because this gentleman (Mr Garo) has proven to be the man to destroy the APC by chasing away so many good people from the party. He has caused this party the exit and decamping of more than five members of the House of Reps because he hated them. They were denied ticket,” he said.

The majority leader said the party should forget about the 2023 general election if the national and state leaders fail to intervene and rescue the party.

“I want to draw the attention of all authorities at the national and state level to quickly wave into the affairs of the party in Kano because this boy is causing serious damage in the party.

“If action is not taken, and this gentleman is allowed to continue to mishandle the affairs of this party in the name of former commissioner of local government – in the name of someone who feels that he is stronger than the governor, then we can forget it. If Murtala (Mr Garo) continues to be at the forefront of the party come 2023 during our elections – I repeat, forget it,” he said.

I’m ready to reconcile with Kwankwaso but will remain in APC

Mr Doguwa also disclosed that he is ready to mend fences with Mr Kwankwaso.

He said although the ex-governor failed to commensurate with him over the death of his father, if Mr Kwankwaso reaches out to him, he will reconcile.

“I can only forget but I cannot forgive him. He cannot say sorry that your father died. This is an affront. I can only forgive if he picks up call and reach out to me,” he said.

He stressed that he will not decamp from the APC irrespective of the outcome of the election.

Kano, the largest state in northern Nigeria, has also had the highest turnout of voters in recent general elections.

In the 2019 governorship election in the state, the APC narrowly and controversially defeated the Peoples Democratic Party which was then led by Mr Kwankwaso in the state.

Mr Kwankwaso has since moved his political structure into the NNPP.

