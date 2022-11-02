PREMIUM TIMES has released its 2022 Annual Banking Report, the second edition of its industry flagship that launched in 2021.

The magazine examines the performance of Nigeria’s commercial banks in yet another challenging year (2021), with wide-ranging reviews of the nation’s financial sector summed into 18 analytical reports.

Last year was expected to bring relief to banks after the COVID-19 devastation of 2020. In reality, it did not. While lenders’ revenues surged, their rate of profit growth slowed. Why was that so? How did banks plod through, and what lessons and risks are there for a future threatened by a global energy crisis, inflation, and recession?

This magazine edition, meticulously put together by our team of writers, designers and editors, presents important answers and more. It digs deep into the intricacies of a sector fundamental to our country’s economic well-being.

In another first, the publication presents a sector-wide scorecard, an assessment of industry players’ best and worst performances, measured by the most salient indices of banking.

We also covered essential subjects such as fintech and mobile money threats to banks, increasing customers’ fraud-related losses, and the increasing but inadequate representation of women in the leadership of Nigeria’s banks.

This year has shown just how related economic events are globally and how rapidly they can impact lives thousands of miles away. It makes an additional case for broadening public understanding of this subject and the role of a critical pillar: banks.

This 2022 magazine adds to our list of timely interventions in people-focused discourse. They are available in print and digital formats at bookshops across the country and on the PREMIUM TIMES website.