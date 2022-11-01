Gunmen have killed a member of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday in Okposi, a community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, Joseph Nwanja, was killed near a security checkpoint in the area, it was learnt.

The police in the state have confirmed the killing.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were aware of the killing of the operative but were yet to get the details of the incident.

The Ebubeagu Commander in the state, Friday Nnanna, also confirmed the killing of the operative.

“On Sunday, somebody called me that some hoodlums were disturbing people in Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state. So, I have to call our people in the area because Ugwulangwu is under Ohaozara (Council Area),” he said.

“The body of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary and investigation is ongoing,” Mr Nnanna stated.

Ebubeaguwas set up in 2021 by governors of the five states in the South-east to help in the fight against insecurity in the region, which has witnessed deadly attacks linked to the Biafra agitation by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The security outfit, which is backed by the Ebonyi State Government, has been accused of human rights abuses.

Members of the group have also been accused of extrajudicial killings across the South-east.

Increased attacks

Ebonyi, like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, has witnessed an increase in deadly attacks lately.

The latest incident occurred less than two weeks after gunmen attacked the convoy of the provost of the newly established Federal College of Education Technical, in Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier in October, gunmen killed a Chinese expatriate in Iboko, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

In April, gunmen attacked some police officers attached to a construction company in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state. One gunman was killed in the attack.

Gunmen, in May, attacked the country home of the Chairperson of Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, Steve Orogwu, killing three of his relatives.

In June, three people were killed by gunmen in Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

In August, three persons were killed by gunmen who invaded a hotel in Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Again, one police officer was killed in August when gunmen attacked a security checkpoint along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi State.

Last month, gunmen killed a member of Ebubeagu operatives in Mpuma Ekwa-Oku, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks, mostly targeted at security officials and government facilities, have been attributed to IPOB which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.