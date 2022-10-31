Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday travel to London for a “routine medical check-up,” his office has said.
Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said Mr Buhari will return to the country in the second week of November.
Despite budgeting billions of naira annually for the State House Clinic and other hospitals in Nigeria, the Nigerian leader and members of his immediate family routinely travel abroad for medical tourism.
While the latest trip is said to be for a routine medical check-up, the presidency seldom provides details of the medical reasons for which the president travelled even when he spends months on such trips.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999